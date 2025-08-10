Second Breakfast: A New Defense Pod

We talk AGI nihilism in the Taiwan fight, combined arms breach, and Palmer Luckey's Taiwan speech. Part 2 explores Detachment 201, the evolution of the Office of Strategic Capital, and the MP Materials rare earths deal.

Guests include:

Tony Stark, Army vet who writes https://www.breakingbeijing.com/

Justin McIntosh, former Green beret who writes https://justinmc.substack.com/

Eric Robinson, lawyer and Army vet who spent time in OSC, JSOC and the NCTC

Outtro Music: Last Chance, Mary Cox https://open.spotify.com/track/3LAOSqy3DoiA1OiPxC9yMe?si=da00b16696f042f8

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