ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Second Breakfast: A New Defense Pod
0:00
-1:11:05

Second Breakfast: A New Defense Pod

Jordan Schneider

We talk AGI nihilism in the Taiwan fight, combined arms breach, and Palmer Luckey's Taiwan speech. Part 2 explores Detachment 201, the evolution of the Office of Strategic Capital, and the MP Materials rare earths deal.

Guests include:

  • Tony Stark, Army vet who writes https://www.breakingbeijing.com/

  • Justin McIntosh, former Green beret who writes https://justinmc.substack.com/

  • Eric Robinson, lawyer and Army vet who spent time in OSC, JSOC and the NCTC

Outtro Music: Last Chance, Mary Cox https://open.spotify.com/track/3LAOSqy3DoiA1OiPxC9yMe?si=da00b16696f042f8

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