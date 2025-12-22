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ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Second Breakfast: Arctic Warfare Christmas Special!
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-54:43

Second Breakfast: Arctic Warfare Christmas Special!

Jordan Schneider

Steve Gagnon joins the show!

Book: Thousand Mile War https://www.amazon.com/Thousand-Mile-War-Aleutians-Classic-Reprint/dp/0912006838

Outtro music:

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