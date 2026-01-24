ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Second Breakfast: Battleships, Golden Dome, Greenland, Kash, Presidential Comedy
0:00
-1:12:50

Second Breakfast: Battleships, Golden Dome, Greenland, Kash, Presidential Comedy

Jordan Schneider

Bryan Clark (former submariner at Hudson), Eric Robinson, and Justin McIntosh report for duty.

Davos disco: https://suno.com/s/2SpR62beigk2JeDr

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Schneider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture