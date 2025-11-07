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Second Breakfast: Colby's Pigpen, Counter-UAS, Training, Eat like a Trumper (or Iranian Spy?)
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Second Breakfast: Colby's Pigpen, Counter-UAS, Training, Eat like a Trumper (or Iranian Spy?)

Jordan Schneider

we cooked better than cafe milano

00:00 Colby's trainwreck of a hearing + right wing DC food

16:42 Countering Drones

35:32 How to train seriously

Guests include:

  • Tony Stark, Army vet who writes https://www.breakingbeijing.com/

  • Justin McIntosh, former Green beret who writes https://justinmc.substack.com/

  • Eric Robinson, lawyer and Army vet who spent time in OSC, JSOC and the NCTC

Outtro music: more suno https://suno.com/s/hpZX8pdjirTsM5je

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