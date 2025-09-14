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Second Breakfast: Department of War, Warrior Culture, Sicario, Dick Winters, SEALs in North Korea,
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Second Breakfast: Department of War, Warrior Culture, Sicario, Dick Winters, SEALs in North Korea,

Jordan Schneider

We're going weekly.

Outtro music: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uk18bFIgOS4&ab_channel=ThereIRuinedIt

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