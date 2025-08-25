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Second Breakfast: Drones, Silicon Shield, Waymo, FedFest, Bolton
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Second Breakfast: Drones, Silicon Shield, Waymo, FedFest, Bolton

Jordan Schneider

Israeli/Ukranian-style bolt from the blue drone attacks freak out Eric.

I don't buy Silicon Shield.

Lessons from Waymo on about the future of warfare.

Intertextual analysis of the Mick Ryan interview.

Fed Supernova, which is a terrible name for a conference, and counterintelligence.

Has John Bolton taken enough Ls already? I guess not.

Guests include:

  • Tony Stark, Army vet who writes https://www.breakingbeijing.com/

  • Justin McIntosh, former Green beret who writes https://justinmc.substack.com/

  • Eric Robinson, lawyer and Army vet who spent time in OSC, JSOC and the NCTC

Outtro Music: Bach, Chris Thile, Partita 1 in B Minor 1002: VI. Double https://open.spotify.com/track/780bh3MspPK19jVDD7EIKu?si=4809af67eda34c38

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