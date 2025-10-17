Second Breakfast: Gaza, SOUTHCOM, AI Nuke Analogies Stink, Generals Using AI (with M. Horowitz and L. Kahn!)

Guests today include Michael Horowitz (Penn now, in the Biden years was DAS for Force Development and Emerging Capabilities + Director of the Emerging Capabilities Policy Office) and Lauren Kahn (worked with Michael in the DoD, now at CSET).
The book that Mike recommended is free to download online! https://history.army.mil/portals/143/Images/Publications/catalog/30-4.pdf
Outtro Music: The Shirelles, Soldier Boy
00:00 Gaza and the Middle East Peace Process
06:26 US-Latin American Policy and Military Engagement
10:38 AI and Nuclear Weapons: A Seductive Analogy
17:47 Nuclear Energy vs. AI: Lessons in Governance
20:02 The Future of AI in Military Operations
31:46 Transforming Military Lessons with AI
37:38 Operational Surprise and Historical Context
45:55 Social Acceptability of Military Technologies
57:59 Ethics and Accuracy in AI Warfare
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices