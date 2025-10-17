Second Breakfast: Gaza, SOUTHCOM, AI Nuke Analogies Stink, Generals Using AI (with M. Horowitz and L. Kahn!)

Guests today include Michael Horowitz (Penn now, in the Biden years was DAS for Force Development and Emerging Capabilities + Director of the Emerging Capabilities Policy Office) and Lauren Kahn (worked with Michael in the DoD, now at CSET).

The book that Mike recommended is free to download online! https://history.army.mil/portals/143/Images/Publications/catalog/30-4.pdf

Outtro Music: The Shirelles, Soldier Boy

00:00 Gaza and the Middle East Peace Process

06:26 US-Latin American Policy and Military Engagement

10:38 AI and Nuclear Weapons: A Seductive Analogy

17:47 Nuclear Energy vs. AI: Lessons in Governance

20:02 The Future of AI in Military Operations

31:46 Transforming Military Lessons with AI

37:38 Operational Surprise and Historical Context

45:55 Social Acceptability of Military Technologies

57:59 Ethics and Accuracy in AI Warfare

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