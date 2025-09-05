Second Breakfast: Parades, U.S. Grant, JCIDS, Warbots

Our third defense pod, I guess we're really doing it now.

Like and subscribe if you're just here for our Civil War coverage.

Guests include:

Tony Stark, Army vet who writes https://www.breakingbeijing.com/

Justin McIntosh, former Green beret who writes https://justinmc.substack.com/

Eric Robinson, lawyer and Army vet who spent time in OSC, JSOC and the NCTC

Outtro Music: After going through twenty different John Brown's Body recordings this one was my favorite, an acapela rendition by Deborah Anne Goss https://open.spotify.com/track/20id0r7ZlSIFxKifoEFlfC?si=0d2a59f7dfe142fa

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