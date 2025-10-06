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Second Breakfast: Putin's Drones, SecWar Patton, Wargaming, Finding Subs
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Second Breakfast: Putin's Drones, SecWar Patton, Wargaming, Finding Subs

Jordan Schneider

Bryan Clark, a former submariner now with the Hudson Institute, joins the show!

Outtro speech: George C. Scott's rendition of Patton's speech

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