Second Breakfast: Witkoff and Putin's Peace Deal

Eric Robinson, Justin Mc, Tony Stark and I talk China's sushi ban, Witkoff's peace plan, Jake Sullivan, William Manchester's absurd memoir

Here's the full text of the peace plan: https://www.axios.com/2025/11/20/trump-ukraine-peace-plan-28-points-russia

Chapters

00:00 China bans pufferfish sperm

02:14 Peace Deal Drama

11:12 How the Trump Court explains everything

20:11 The Future of Russian Military Power

30:34 Lessons from Syria and chemical weapons

39:02 Where's Europe though

49:32 Lessons from Ukraine + William Manchester's absurd memoir

our broadway suno take on the plan: article 5: but different! https://suno.com/s/Dwx3udwSMVMRNxFV

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