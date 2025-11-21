Second Breakfast: Witkoff and Putin's Peace Deal

Eric Robinson, Justin Mc, Tony Stark and I talk China's sushi ban, Witkoff's peace plan, Jake Sullivan, William Manchester's absurd memoir
Here's the full text of the peace plan: https://www.axios.com/2025/11/20/trump-ukraine-peace-plan-28-points-russia
Chapters
00:00 China bans pufferfish sperm
02:14 Peace Deal Drama
11:12 How the Trump Court explains everything
20:11 The Future of Russian Military Power
30:34 Lessons from Syria and chemical weapons
39:02 Where's Europe though
49:32 Lessons from Ukraine + William Manchester's absurd memoir
our broadway suno take on the plan: article 5: but different! https://suno.com/s/Dwx3udwSMVMRNxFV
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