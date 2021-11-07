Selling China's Story

Winner of the inaugural Rhodium and China Talk essay contest, recent college grad Maggie Baughman discusses her essay on how the Chinese government uses Western social media to promote their desired image of China internationally with myself and co-host Jeff Kao, a computational journalist at ProPublica.

We discuss:

The companies offering Chinese entities access and marketing on western social media

How China's approach to western social media differs to that in Russia and Iran

Foreign influencers on Weibo

Why tourism bureaus love pandas, sunsets and happy workers

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