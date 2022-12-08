ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Semis 101 with Asianometry and Fabricated Knowledge
0:00
-35:23

Semis 101 with Asianometry and Fabricated Knowledge

Jordan Schneider

How do you get into chips? Doug O'Laughlin of Fabricated Knowledge and Jon Y of Asianometry run us through how to they came to

We also discuss

  • Why starting with something's history can help you understand how it works.

  • Who they talk to and what they read to understand their niches.

  • Following your passion and making a whole video on Taiwanese 7-Elevens.

  • Keeping the YouTube algorithm happy.

SIA job posting: https://www.semiconductors.org/sia-jobs/

Outro music: Still Alive by Johnathan Coulton, performed by Ellen McLain https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y6ljFaKRTrI

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