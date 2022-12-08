Semis 101 with Asianometry and Fabricated Knowledge

How do you get into chips? Doug O'Laughlin of Fabricated Knowledge and Jon Y of Asianometry run us through how to they came to

We also discuss

Why starting with something's history can help you understand how it works.

Who they talk to and what they read to understand their niches.

Following your passion and making a whole video on Taiwanese 7-Elevens.

Keeping the YouTube algorithm happy.

SIA job posting: https://www.semiconductors.org/sia-jobs/

Outro music: Still Alive by Johnathan Coulton, performed by Ellen McLain https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y6ljFaKRTrI

Check out the substack: https://www.chinatalk.media

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