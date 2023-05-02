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Sen. Warner on the RESTRICT Act, AI, Bipartisanship on China and a New Era of Intelligence
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Sen. Warner on the RESTRICT Act, AI, Bipartisanship on China and a New Era of Intelligence

Also: Warner’s “classified roadshow briefings,” the “sledgehammer versus scalpel” divide in Congress, and a ChatGPT-powered IRS agency
Jordan Schneider

On Monday, May 1, I interviewed Virgina Senator Mark Warner.

We get into the RESTRICT Act, state capacity to analyze emerging technologies, the future of industrial policy, the nature and limits to bipartisanship around China, as well as the government’s role in regulating artificial intelligence.

Check out the ChinaTalk newsletter for a full transcript! https://www.chinatalk.media/

Art via midjourney prompt: corporate America’s naïveté vis-à-vis China

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