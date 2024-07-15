Sen. Young on Tech Legislation

Where is Congress on AI? How will a second Trump term impact US innovation? Does Congress have what it takes to step up and legislate in a world without Chevron?

To discuss, ChinaTalk interviewed Senator Todd Young of Indiana (R). He’s a rare breed on Capitol Hill these days: an actual legislator. Sen. Young drafted the Chips and Science Act with Sen. Schumer and is the co-author of my personal favorite bill this Congress which aims to establish an Office of Global Competition Analysis. He announced earlier this year that he would not be endorsing Trump’s candidacy this cycle.

We get into…

Biden’s woes

The case for an office of tech net assessment

The future of tech legislation post-Chevron

The Senate’s AI Policy Roadmap and where the GOP is on AI regulation

Chinese espionage and high-skill immigration policy

Outtro music: AC/DC - Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (Youtube Link)

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