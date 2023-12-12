Setser on US-China Trade, Lessons from USTR, Economics of Great Powers, and Panda Diplomacy

Brad Setser, fellow at CFR who spent a year during the Biden Administration in USTR, joins ChinaTalk to discuss:

China's long term growth trajectory and implications for national power

Zambia debt negotiations and Argentina's dollarization

When strategic trade policy can make sense

Panda export controls

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Kyla Scanlon of the https://kyla.substack.com/ newsletter cohosts.

Outtro music: I Hear a Rhapsody, Bill Evans and Jim Hall https://open.spotify.com/track/2oEvw0AfrT2fPNpEnBwVml?si=cc9f1add64034de7

Midjourney image: a panda bald eagle combined mystical animal in the style of a traditional chinese painting

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