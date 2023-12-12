Setser on US-China Trade, Lessons from USTR, Economics of Great Powers, and Panda Diplomacy

Brad Setser, fellow at CFR who spent a year during the Biden Administration in USTR, joins ChinaTalk to discuss:
China's long term growth trajectory and implications for national power
Zambia debt negotiations and Argentina's dollarization
When strategic trade policy can make sense
Panda export controls
Sign up here for international intrigue! https://www.internationalintrigue.io/?utm_source=chinatalk&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_campaign=1223
Kyla Scanlon of the https://kyla.substack.com/ newsletter cohosts.
Outtro music: I Hear a Rhapsody, Bill Evans and Jim Hall https://open.spotify.com/track/2oEvw0AfrT2fPNpEnBwVml?si=cc9f1add64034de7
Midjourney image: a panda bald eagle combined mystical animal in the style of a traditional chinese painting
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices