ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Setser on US-China Trade, Lessons from USTR, Economics of Great Powers, and Panda Diplomacy
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-1:24:38

Setser on US-China Trade, Lessons from USTR, Economics of Great Powers, and Panda Diplomacy

Did I mention the pandas?
Jordan Schneider

Brad Setser, fellow at CFR who spent a year during the Biden Administration in USTR, joins ChinaTalk to discuss:

  • China's long term growth trajectory and implications for national power

  • Zambia debt negotiations and Argentina's dollarization

  • When strategic trade policy can make sense

  • Panda export controls

Sign up here for international intrigue! https://www.internationalintrigue.io/?utm_source=chinatalk&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_campaign=1223

Kyla Scanlon of the https://kyla.substack.com/ newsletter cohosts.

Outtro music: I Hear a Rhapsody, Bill Evans and Jim Hall https://open.spotify.com/track/2oEvw0AfrT2fPNpEnBwVml?si=cc9f1add64034de7

Midjourney image: a panda bald eagle combined mystical animal in the style of a traditional chinese painting

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