Shakespeare and Power

Are politicians and actors two sides of the same coin? Can you become a better public speaker by studying soliloquies? What can Shakespeare teach us about the nature of power?

To discuss, ChinaTalk interviewed Eliot Cohen: SAIS professor, military historian, and counselor to Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. He is also the author of The Hollow Crown: Shakespeare on How Leaders Rise, Rule, and Fall.

Co-hosting is Jordan’s little brother, actor Phil Schneider. He recently graduated from Yale where he starred in a production of Hamlet. He’s played Romeo, Octavius Valentine, Richard II, and Leontes. Also, he’s looking for a new agent — reach out at jordan@chinatalk.media!

They discuss:

Royal/executive power — what getting it does to you, and why relinquishing it is so hard;

Court intrigues of yore (and today);

Timeless techniques for exhorting and manipulating the masses;

What makes a great speech;

What it really means to be an effective leader, and how great leaders know when it's time to quit.

Nixon's Farewell speech: Youtube link.

Outtro audio: Orson Welles Recounts Crossing Paths With Hitler And Churchill. Youtube link.

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