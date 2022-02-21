Space Industry Literacy, NASA, and Elon versus the Taliban

What’s the point of NASA? Will Starlink end up funding Elon’s Mars dreams? To discuss the US space ecosystem in both the private and public sector, I am joined by Casey Handmer (@CJHandmer), former NASA Jet Propulsion Lab system architect and founder of Terraform Industries.

We also talk about

The potential for Starlink to improve internet access in developing countries

Whether the US immigration system is hurting its ability to attract the best scientists

Making electricity from air

How much it would cost to send me into space

Check out Casey’s blog here: https://caseyhandmer.wordpress.com

Outtro music: To The Moon by Jnr Choi

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wzrbpG6UI7c

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