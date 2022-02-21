ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Space Industry Literacy, NASA, and Elon versus the Taliban
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Space Industry Literacy, NASA, and Elon versus the Taliban

<p>What’s the point of NASA? Will Starlink end up funding Elon’s Mars dreams? To discuss the US space ecosystem in both the private and public sector, I am joined by Casey Handmer (<a href="https://twitter.com/cjhandmer" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="
Jordan Schneider

What’s the point of NASA? Will Starlink end up funding Elon’s Mars dreams? To discuss the US space ecosystem in both the private and public sector, I am joined by Casey Handmer (@CJHandmer), former NASA Jet Propulsion Lab system architect and founder of Terraform Industries.

We also talk about

  • The potential for Starlink to improve internet access in developing countries

  • Whether the US immigration system is hurting its ability to attract the best scientists

  • Making electricity from air

  • How much it would cost to send me into space

Check out Casey’s blog here: https://caseyhandmer.wordpress.com

Outtro music: To The Moon by Jnr Choi

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wzrbpG6UI7c

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