Space Industry Literacy, NASA, and Elon versus the Taliban

What’s the point of NASA? Will Starlink end up funding Elon’s Mars dreams? To discuss the US space ecosystem in both the private and public sector, I am joined by Casey Handmer (@CJHandmer), former NASA Jet Propulsion Lab system architect and founder of Terraform Industries.
We also talk about
The potential for Starlink to improve internet access in developing countries
Whether the US immigration system is hurting its ability to attract the best scientists
Making electricity from air
How much it would cost to send me into space
Check out Casey’s blog here: https://caseyhandmer.wordpress.com
Outtro music: To The Moon by Jnr Choi
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wzrbpG6UI7c
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