ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
SpaceX, Elon and their Chinese Imitators
0:00
-39:52

SpaceX, Elon and their Chinese Imitators

<p>How did SpaceX revolutionize the global space industry? To discuss SpaceX's origin story and secret sauce, guest Eric Berger, author of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Liftoff-Desperate-Early-Launched-SpaceX/dp/0062979973" rel="noopener noreferrer" tar
Jordan Schneider

How did SpaceX revolutionize the global space industry? To discuss SpaceX's origin story and secret sauce, guest Eric Berger, author of Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX, joins the show. Cory Fitz, author of the TaikoNautica newsletter on China's space industry (http://taikonautica.substack.com), cohosts and shares his perspective on the Chinese launch ecosystem.

We discuss:

  • How SpaceX almost didn't succeed

  • The role of government in the commercial space industry

  • 996 culture vs SpaceX engineers

Please consider supporting ChinaTalk at https://www.patreon.com/ChinaTalk

Outro music: Space Oddity by David Bowie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iYYRH4apXDo

Get bonus content on Patreon

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Schneider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture