SpaceX, Elon and their Chinese Imitators

How did SpaceX revolutionize the global space industry? To discuss SpaceX's origin story and secret sauce, guest Eric Berger, author of Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX, joins the show. Cory Fitz, author of the TaikoNautica newsletter on China's space industry (http://taikonautica.substack.com), cohosts and shares his perspective on the Chinese launch ecosystem.

We discuss:

How SpaceX almost didn't succeed

The role of government in the commercial space industry

996 culture vs SpaceX engineers

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Outro music: Space Oddity by David Bowie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iYYRH4apXDo

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