Superintelligence Strategy with Dan Hendrycks

Is there a stable state the US and China can hope for on the road to AGI?

To discuss we have on today Dan Hendrycks. A CS PhD, Dan runs the Center for AI Safety and is an advisor at xAI and Scale AI.

Here's his superintelligence strategy: https://www.nationalsecurity.ai/

For some more direct lessons from the Cold War to today's US-China dynamics, check out the show I did with Hal Brands (https://www.chinatalk.media/p/cold-war-lessons-for-us-china-today)

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