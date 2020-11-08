Swing State Appreciation Hip Hop Minimix

A thank you to everyone out there who helped make yesterday possible.

"With full hearts and steady hands, with faith in America and in each other, with a love of country — and a thirst for justice — let us be the nation that we know we can be.

A nation united.

A nation strengthened.

A nation healed."

From Atlanta: Ray Charles, Ludacris, Killer Mike, Andre 3000, Quavo, Childish Gambino

From Philly: Beanie Sigel, Lil Uzi Vert (Tried to fit in Dreams and Nightmares but the lyrics are just too offensive...)

From Detroit: Eminem, Dej Loaf

From Minnesota: Justin Vernon

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