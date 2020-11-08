ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Swing State Appreciation Hip Hop Minimix
0:00
-16:29

Swing State Appreciation Hip Hop Minimix

(all music, explicit language)
Jordan Schneider

A thank you to everyone out there who helped make yesterday possible.

"With full hearts and steady hands, with faith in America and in each other, with a love of country — and a thirst for justice — let us be the nation that we know we can be.

A nation united.

A nation strengthened.

A nation healed."

From Atlanta: Ray Charles, Ludacris, Killer Mike, Andre 3000, Quavo, Childish Gambino 

From Philly: Beanie Sigel, Lil Uzi Vert (Tried to fit in Dreams and Nightmares but the lyrics are just too offensive...)

From Detroit: Eminem, Dej Loaf

From Minnesota: Justin Vernon

Get bonus content on Patreon

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Schneider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture