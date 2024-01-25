Taiwan Election Results and Implications for Beijing

Kharis Templeman, research fellow at Stanford’s Hoover Institution, returns to ChinaTalk to break down the recent Taiwan elections, held on January 13.

We discuss:

The lack of surprises in the election results, the subdued vibes during the campaign, and contrasts between local perspectives and foreign media narratives.

Why the KMT failed to win the presidency, notwithstanding voter dissatisfaction with the DPP.

China’s surprisingly muted response to the election, and how it may reassess its cross-Strait policies given a third DPP president.

The new composition of the Legislative Yuan, and the strategic position of the Taiwan People’s Party as gatekeeper.

Observations from Kharis’s time in Taiwan during the election season, and the gift of Taiwan’s democratic process.

Outro music: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=epwlWDCCevY

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