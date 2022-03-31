ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Taiwan indie music 101, the Taipei underground and tankie rappers
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Taiwan indie music 101, the Taipei underground and tankie rappers

<p>Taipei-based DJ and <a href="https://newbloommag.net/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">New Bloom</a> editor Brian Hioe (<a href="https://twitter.com/brianhioe" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">@brianhioe</a>) takes us on a tour of th
Jordan Schneider

Taipei-based DJ and New Bloom editor Brian Hioe (@brianhioe) takes us on a tour of the local indie music scene and explains what some of last year’s top tunes can tell us about Taiwanese politics and culture, from the influence of indigenous communities to attitudes towards China.

We also discuss

  • Earning a living making music in Taiwan v China

  • Brian’s twitter fights with tankie rappers

  • Taiwan’s indie music dating app

  • How Wang Leehom’s divorce drama overshadowed a national referendum

Song links"

拍謝少年 Sorry Youth - 歹勢中年 Sorry No Youth

TALACOWA - Collage

ABAO阿爆（阿仍仍)【tjakudain 無奈】 feat. 李英宏 aka Dj Didilong

Sonia Calico - Mukbang Roller

無妄合作社 No-nonsense Collective - 平靜的告別 Quiet Farewell

鍾翔宇 Xiangyu - 流言蜚語 Rumors and Slanders

Rainbow Chan - Stanley

Outro Music: The Moon Represents My Heart by Teresa Teng https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gk3VQoAKMUI

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