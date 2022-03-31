Taiwan indie music 101, the Taipei underground and tankie rappers

Taipei-based DJ and New Bloom editor Brian Hioe (@brianhioe) takes us on a tour of the local indie music scene and explains what some of last year’s top tunes can tell us about Taiwanese politics and culture, from the influence of indigenous communities to attitudes towards China.
We also discuss
Earning a living making music in Taiwan v China
Brian’s twitter fights with tankie rappers
Taiwan’s indie music dating app
How Wang Leehom’s divorce drama overshadowed a national referendum
Song links"
拍謝少年 Sorry Youth - 歹勢中年 Sorry No Youth
ABAO阿爆（阿仍仍)【tjakudain 無奈】 feat. 李英宏 aka Dj Didilong
無妄合作社 No-nonsense Collective - 平靜的告別 Quiet Farewell
鍾翔宇 Xiangyu - 流言蜚語 Rumors and Slanders
Outro Music: The Moon Represents My Heart by Teresa Teng https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gk3VQoAKMUI
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