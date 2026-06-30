Taiwan's War on Renewables [Fully Produced Radio Show!]

Welcome to another installment of the ChinaTalk radio show! Today, we’re diving into Taiwan’s war on green energy.



Shenanigans abound in this episode, including:

The lights-out scenario — Taiwan only holds 11 days of LNG reserves, and 97% of the island's energy is imported, but the ruling party phased out nuclear and botched the renewable rollout anyway.

The offshore wind graveyard — how made-in-Taiwan components drove developers to abandon the world's best offshore wind sites,

The Taipower unbundling reversal — and the Kafkaesque system that keeps electricity prices dirt cheap despite the Iran war.

“Green energy cockroaches” — why corruption is Taiwan's dirtiest secret, and how the Taiwanese public came to associate renewables with scandal,

The nuclear U-turn — How President Lai Ching-te walked back forty years of "Non-Nuclear Homeland" orthodoxy to restart Taiwan’s nuclear reactors.

A transcript of this show with embedded source links is available on the ChinaTalk substack.

This episode was produced by Lily Ottinger and Aqib Zakaria. Special thanks to "Jason Feng," Angelica Oung, Ricky Huang, Tsaiying Lu (DSET), and Yu-Hsuan Yeh (formerly of CSIS and DSET) for their time and expertise. Everyone's views are their own and don't represent any organization.

If you want to learn more, check out Angelica's ongoing work on her two Substacks, Taipology and Elemental Energy. You can also check out Ricky's two podcasts, where he hosts cross-partisan debates about energy policy and more.

"Jason's" voice was anonymized with ElevenLabs' text-to-speech tools.

Finally, we know Angelica is a controversial figure, but we decided to interview her because, on energy policy specifically, her views are shared by a not-insubstantial portion of the Taiwanese public. [See: this poll which reported that 59% of the Taiwanese public didn't feel confident that Lai’s administration could protect Taiwan from power outages, and this poll from June 2025 that shows a near-even split in public opinion for and against the non-nuclear homeland policy.]

Outro song lyrics:

「燈火 Taiwan」

(Lights of Taiwan)

[Verse 1]

The AC stopped humming on August day eight

Aunties in the market, no fan on their face

Eleven days of gas, forty-two of coal

Then the island goes dark, and the story gets old

O-lóng-mn̂g, o-lóng-mn̂g (黑黑暗暗, pitch black)

We knew this would come, but we looked away

[Pre-Chorus]

Forty years they said hūi-hi̍k (非核, non-nuclear)

Forty years of dreaming we could wish it all away

But the strait is a wind tunnel, and the sun still shines

While we burned the future for cheaper times

[Chorus]

Góa ê kò͘-hiong, lí kám ū thêng-thāu?

(我的故鄉, 你敢有聽著? — My homeland, can you hear?)

The Franken-reactor sleeps beneath the hill

Crystal Yang drank the water, but the people got ill

Góa ê kò͘-hiong, lí ài kiàⁿ-khí-lâi

(我的故鄉, 你愛起來 — My homeland, you must rise)

Not nuclear OR green — we need both to survive

[Verse 2]

Round 3.1, Round 3.2, localization chains

RWE went home, EnBW felt the pain

Yunlin's turbines turning, three times the cost

While the lūi-chhù (綠能蟑螂, green cockroaches) ate what we lost

Behind the meter, batteries wait

Zero price auction — we sealed our own fate

[Pre-Chorus]

Taipower's black box, CPI's lie

TSMC pays more so the auntie don't cry

But the data centers can't grow, AI waits at the door

While we argue if nuclear is sin or chó͘ (善或惡, good or evil)

[Chorus]

Góa ê kò͘-hiong, lí kám ū thêng-thāu?

The Franken-reactor sleeps beneath the hill

Crystal Yang drank the water, but the people got ill

Góa ê kò͘-hiong, lí ài kiàⁿ-khí-lâi

Not nuclear OR green — we need both to survive

[Bridge]

(Spoken, over soft piano)

March 22nd, 2026

Lai Ching-te said the words nobody wanted to hear

Kò͘-hiong needs power

Not slogans, not pride, not forty years of fear

[Final Chorus]

Góa ê kò͘-hiong, lí kám ū thêng-thāu?

The blockade is coming, the Hormuz is closed

Spot market gas at 140% — who knows?

Góa ê kò͘-hiong, lí ài kiàⁿ-khí-lâi

Distributed and hardened, let the sun and wind rise

With nuclear beside them — open both your eyes

[Outro]

O-lóng-mn̂g, mài koh o-lóng-mn̂g

(黑黑暗暗, 莫閣黑黑暗暗 — Darkness, don't be dark again)

Kiàⁿ-khí-lâi, Tâi-oân

(起來, 台灣 — Rise up, Taiwan)

Kiàⁿ-khí-lâi...

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