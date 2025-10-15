Tarun Chhabra on the Stakes of AI Competition

Tarun Chhabra is Head of National Security Policy at Anthropic, and previously served as the Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for Technology and National Security on Biden’s NSC.

Today, our conversation covers…

Why the US needs to maintain an advantage in the race for AI development against China,

Whether the US’s AI industry is prepared for future competition from China,

The lawyers vs. engineers debate, and what the US needs to build AI supply chains,

How government and industry can work together to across the AI development process.

Outro music: Stephen Wilson Jr. - Stand By Me (Live at The Print Shop) (YouTube Link)

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