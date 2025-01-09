ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Tech Bros vs MAGA, Immigration, and Whether Tiger Parents Will Win Cold War 2.0
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Tech Bros vs MAGA, Immigration, and Whether Tiger Parents Will Win Cold War 2.0

What infighting can tell us about Trump's priorities
Jordan Schneider

To discuss the Christmas Day MAGA civil war over H1Bs and the future of US immigration policy, ChinaTalk interviewed Divyansh Kaushik, a computer science PhD and vice president of Beacon Global Strategies. 

We get into…

  • Pro-immigrant attitudes among Trump’s allies in Silicon Valley

  • Creative political maneuvering that could make high-skill immigration reform a reality

  • Whether Vivek is right about American culture aspiring to normalcy

  • Other areas where Elon and the tech right might spend their political influence 

  • How nativist backlash could influence Trump’s agenda

  • Why India has yet to produce an influential, home-grown AI lab

Special thanks to Mani Subramani, Gauri Subramani, and our anonymous contributor who grew up in China for sharing their reflections on immigrant parenting. 

Outro song: Kishore Kumar, Rote Hue Aate Hai Sab https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e18Pgofqpnc

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