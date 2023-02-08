Tech Policy Entrepreneurship + Chips Act + Talent Policy

What do we talk about when we talk about tech policy? What are the weird corners of the chips and science bill? How is talent policy broken and what can anyone do about it? And broadly, if you want to change the world through better regulatory and executive action, how do you go about this?

To discuss all that we have Divyansh Kaushik, a newly minted PhD from Carnegie Mellon currently at the Federation for American Scientists focusing on emerging tech policy. He was also closely involved with the chips and science bill negotiations.

We talk about

- How to talk to lawmakers and share your thoughts on legislation

- The complex visa system for foreign workers in the US

- The thousands of green cards that never get used.

Outro music: When the Levee Breaks

By Led Zepplin https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uwiTs60VoTM

Midjourney art prompted with 'innovation' from this painting https://www.moma.org/collection/works/180114?sov_referrer=art_term&art_term_slug=painting

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