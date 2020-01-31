Tesla’s future in China, technology tensions, and the trade war on ‘pause’

Gordon Orr is a senior adviser at McKinsey & Company and a non-executive board member at both Lenovo and Meituan-Dianping. In this week’s episode of China EconTalk, he and Jordan examine collateral economic damages as a result of the trade war, take a look at the role of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States and how it could change in an era of increasing U.S.-China tensions, and forecast Tesla’s future in China, which could be tied to Huawei telecommunications infrastructure in Germany.

4:16: The economic consequences of the trade war

16:42: Industrial policy in China

24:08: Hong Kong financial markets

29:02: Electronic vehicles and Tesla’s Chinese dream

37:26: Chinese consumers don’t want to buy houses

Get bonus content on Patreon



See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices