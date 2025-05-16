ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
The AI Attention War
0:00
-1:01:18

The AI Attention War

Jordan Schneider

Just how weird will the AI-powered future be?

To discuss, ChinaTalk interviewed Nathan Lambert, who writes the Interconnects newsletter and researches AI at the Allen Institute.

We get into…

  • Why OpenAI is trending toward engagement farming and sycophancy,

  • The state of Chinese AI innovation six months post-DeepSeek, and the factors influencing diffusion of Chinese vs American models,

  • Meta’s organizational culture and how it influences the quality of the Llama models,

  • Unconventional career advice for the AI age.

Nathan’s book recommendation: Careless People: A Cautionary Tale of Power, Greed, and Lost Idealism by Sarah Wynn-Williams

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