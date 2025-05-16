The AI Attention War

Just how weird will the AI-powered future be?

To discuss, ChinaTalk interviewed Nathan Lambert, who writes the Interconnects newsletter and researches AI at the Allen Institute.

We get into…

Why OpenAI is trending toward engagement farming and sycophancy,

The state of Chinese AI innovation six months post-DeepSeek, and the factors influencing diffusion of Chinese vs American models,

Meta’s organizational culture and how it influences the quality of the Llama models,

Unconventional career advice for the AI age.

Nathan’s book recommendation: Careless People: A Cautionary Tale of Power, Greed, and Lost Idealism by Sarah Wynn-Williams

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