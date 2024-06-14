The Best Chinese Songs of 2024 - with Concrete Avalanche

Jake Newby is the author of Concrete Avalanche, a free newsletter about music from China. Today, he's here to play you some of his favorite tracks from 2024 thus far — including everything from psychedelic rock to rare Uyghur folk, and from Beijing kawaii core to Tibetan Buddhist chants mixed with footwork.

00:00:00 'Narcissus' Death' — Backspace (read more)

00:05:38 '红喷泉' — Pepper Heart (read more)

00:09:35 'Mail from the River' (live) — Wang Wen (read more)

00:15:30 '她的力量来自海洋' — Yang Haisong & Wang Xiaofeng (read more)

00:22:32 'Ollie' — 西红、CNdY (read more)

00:26:43 'Lost in Bamboos' — Cola Ren (read more)

00:30:38 'Southern Shanghai' — Voision Xi (read more)

00:34:20 'Liquid' — Duck Fight Goose (read more)

00:36:54 '玉林敬酒歌‘ — Run Run Run (read more)

00:40:35 'Mountains in Yukashima' — Birdstriking (read more)

00:45:38 'SonicBaby' — XIAOWANG (read more)

00:48:25 'My Vagina' — Fakeorgasm (read more)

00:50:25 'Mantra of Vajra Armour' — Howie Lee (read more)

00:54:08 'Bash Bayawan Muqam' — Mekit Dolan Muqam Group (read more)

00:59:13 'Μῆνιν ἄειδε, θεὰ παραμαινομένη ἐμοῦ...' — Ὁπλίτης (read more)

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