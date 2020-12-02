The Blunder Down Under? How China-Australia Relations Fell Off a Cliff

Yun Jiang walks step by step through the past three years of deteriorating Australia-China relations.

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Music by Taiwanese-Australian artist Kim Yang, song entitled Garden of Eden is about the brushfires. For more, check out her website at www.kimyangmusic.com

Photo of Xi in 2014 in Tasmania receiving a lavender bear.

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