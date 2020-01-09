The changing nature of U.S.-China tech competition

Adam Segal, director of the Digital and Cyberspace Policy Program at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), joins Jordan to talk about technology competition between the United States and China. In this episode, they discuss a recent report by CFR titled Innovation and National Security: Keeping Our Edge, which examines the increasingly vexed technology ties between the two countries and the implications of tech nationalism worldwide.

11:44: Undue pressure on Chinese scientists

16:39: Does it matter who invests in research and development?

21:26: Would antitrust regulation impact industry research and development?

30:21: The civil-military divide and Silicon Valley culture

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