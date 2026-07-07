The Chemicals Powering the Chip Industry

We cover:

How the Iran War has exposed vulnerabilities in the semiconductor industry’s chemical supply chains.

The chemistry behind chip manufacturing — why advanced semiconductors depend on toxic, explosive, and highly reactive chemicals and why some are purified to levels measured in parts per trillion.

How China went from virtually no semiconductor-gas industry to the ability to supply almost every critical chipmaking gas in just fifteen years.

America’s CHIPS Act versus China’s Big Fund — why building fabs domestically is easier than building the chemical ecosystem beneath them, and why many critical gases cannot simply be stockpiled.

Plus, why Taiwan may be the worst place in the world to host a semiconductor industry and the existential supply-chain risks that come with it and, the surprising appeal of a career in industrial gases.

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