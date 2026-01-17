The China Commission Reports!

The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission late last year released its annual report to Congress. ChinaTalk welcomes two commissioners to the pod to discuss.

Before joining the Hoover Institution, Mike Kuiken spent two decades on the Hill including as the senior national security advisor for Senator Schumer and as a PSM on the Senate Armed Services Committee. He was appointed to the commission by Leader Schumer. Leland Miller, the co-founder and CEO of China Beige Book, was appointed by Speaker Mike Johnson.

We get into…

What the U.S.-China Commission does, and why “alligators closest to the boat” explains Congress’s blind spots,

The case for an economic statecraft agency, and reorganization lessons from post-9/11 sanctions reform,

The year supply chains became sexy — and the best-case scenario for responding to chokepoints like rare earths and pharmaceuticals,

Xi’s unresponsiveness to consumer spending concerns, and the military-tech developments he’s targeting instead,

The quantum software gap, synthetic biology in space, and Congress’s role in competing with China.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices