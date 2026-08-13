ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zac Hill's avatar
Zac Hill
2h

I am very impressed/surprised by the extent to which this model of learning instantiates Deutschean epistemics - specifically a Neo-Popperian model wherein current learning paradigms don’t represent continuous and generalizable explanation refinement.

Reply
Share
TT's avatar
TT
5h

As the author’s surname suggests, the article very much reflects the perspective of an ordinary Chinese person — someone with no hands-on experience running a hedge fund or building an LLM from scratch. In reality, no serious fund manager or LLM researcher would rate DeepSeek above Doubao, which is developed by Douyin (the Chinese parent company of TikTok) and is entirely home-grown, with no distillation involved.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Schneider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture