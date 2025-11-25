In the wake of Salt Typhoon, what does the future of secure telecom look like?

To find out, ChinaTalk interviewed John Doyle, a former Green Beret who spent a decade building Palantir’s national security practice before founding Cape, which calls itself “America’s privacy-first mobile carrier”. Also joining the conversation is Dmitri Alperovitch, chairman and co-founder of Silverado Policy Accelerator, founder of CrowdStrike, and an angel investor into Cape.

Thank you to Cape for sponsoring the episode.

We discuss…

Why telecom data is so valuable to adversaries, and what China discovered in the Salt Typhoon campaign,

Cape’s founding thesis, including what makes Cape’s cell network so much more secure than major providers like AT&T,

How wars are run on commercial cell networks, and how Russia and Ukraine’s reliance on that has been exploited over the course of the war,

Other instances of telecom data weaponization, including by Hezbollah, Israel, and Mexican drug cartels,

Taiwan’s plan for dealing with undersea cable sabotage,

What it takes to cultivate engineering talent in telecoms, and why Huawei has stayed innovative while US providers stagnated.

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