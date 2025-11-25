ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
The Future of Secure Telecom
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The Future of Secure Telecom

Jordan Schneider

In the wake of Salt Typhoon, what does the future of secure telecom look like?

To find out, ChinaTalk interviewed John Doyle, a former Green Beret who spent a decade building Palantir’s national security practice before founding Cape, which calls itself “America’s privacy-first mobile carrier”. Also joining the conversation is Dmitri Alperovitch, chairman and co-founder of Silverado Policy Accelerator, founder of CrowdStrike, and an angel investor into Cape.

Thank you to Cape for sponsoring the episode.

We discuss…

  • Why telecom data is so valuable to adversaries, and what China discovered in the Salt Typhoon campaign,

  • Cape’s founding thesis, including what makes Cape’s cell network so much more secure than major providers like AT&T,

  • How wars are run on commercial cell networks, and how Russia and Ukraine’s reliance on that has been exploited over the course of the war,

  • Other instances of telecom data weaponization, including by Hezbollah, Israel, and Mexican drug cartels,

  • Taiwan’s plan for dealing with undersea cable sabotage,

  • What it takes to cultivate engineering talent in telecoms, and why Huawei has stayed innovative while US providers stagnated.

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