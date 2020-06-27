The H1B Ban and National Security

This week Trump banned valid H1B holders from entering the country. What are the broader implications for America's technological ecosystem and national security? To discuss, Tina Huang and Remco Zwetsloot from CSET talk about their recent research on tech and immigration. We discuss the potential lasting impacts of the, for now, temporary ban, how the US immigration process compares to other nations' policies, what China is doing to bolster their homegrown talent as well as the threat of corporate espionage.

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Here is the paper I mentioned on corporate espionage. See here for the CSET research discussed.

Intro Music: 胜利就在前方了 by KaKa.

Outtro Music: Hamilton Mixtape, Immigrants, We Get the Job Done

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