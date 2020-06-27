ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
The H1B Ban and National Security
0:00
-44:09

The H1B Ban and National Security

This week Trump banned valid H1B holders from entering the country. What are the broader implications for America's technological ecosystem and national security? To discuss, Tina Huang and Remco Zwetsloot from talk about their recent research on...
Jordan Schneider

This week Trump banned valid H1B holders from entering the country. What are the broader implications for America's technological ecosystem and national security? To discuss, Tina Huang and Remco Zwetsloot from CSET talk about their recent research on tech and immigration. We discuss the potential lasting impacts of the, for now, temporary ban, how the US immigration process compares to other nations' policies, what China is doing to bolster their homegrown talent as well as the threat of corporate espionage. 

Please consider donating to the ChinaTalk Patreon

Here is the paper I mentioned on corporate espionage. See here for the CSET research discussed.

Intro Music: 胜利就在前方了 by KaKa.

Outtro Music: Hamilton Mixtape, Immigrants, We Get the Job Done

Get bonus content on Patreon

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Schneider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture