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The Mulan Debacle
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The Mulan Debacle

Turning a beloved movie of female empowerment into a dull endorsement of the patriarchy, autocracy and mass forced labor is no easy feat, but Disney Magic is one hell of a drug. Think tanker and novelist/meme goddess join to discuss. Intro...
Jordan Schneider

Turning a beloved movie of female empowerment into a dull endorsement of the patriarchy, autocracy and mass forced labor is no easy feat, but Disney Magic is one hell of a drug. Think tanker Rui Zhong and novelist/meme goddess Xiran Jay Zhao join to discuss.

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Intro music: Reflections by Christina Aguilera (Tojou Remix)

Outtro music: I'd be impressed if you made it to the end of this podcast and didn't know this song, but here's the link 

If you're looking for more Disney remixes, this one of the Lion King's Circle of Life is perfect.  

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