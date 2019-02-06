ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
The Obama era of U.S.-China economic relations
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The Obama era of U.S.-China economic relations

How did the U.S.-China economic relationship evolve during the Obama administration? Are the economic tensions we see today between the two countries a product of inevitable forces, or more contingent on the choices of the Trump and Xi...
Jordan Schneider

How did the U.S.-China economic relationship evolve during the Obama administration? Are the economic tensions we see today between the two countries a product of inevitable forces, or more contingent on the choices of the Trump and Xi administrations? To discuss these topics and more, we have on today’s show Caroline Atkinson, who served as President Barack Obama’s deputy national security adviser for international economics. Get bonus content on Patreon

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