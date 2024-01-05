ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
The Pentagon's AI Implementers
0:00
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The Pentagon's AI Implementers

Jordan Schneider

Margaret Palmieri is the Deputy Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Officer. I had her on to dicusss:

  • Innovation vs diffusion in the DoD context

  • Data issues making her life difficult

  • How CDAO sources and tests ideas for implementing AI into different corners of the kill chain

Thanks to the Andrew Marshall Foundation and the Hudson Institute’s Center for Defense Concepts and Technology for bringing you this episode.

Outtro music: SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS Andre 3k, Killer Mike, Future, Erykah Badu https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kU0SmxKucCw

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