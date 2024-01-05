The Pentagon's AI Implementers

Margaret Palmieri is the Deputy Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Officer. I had her on to dicusss:
Innovation vs diffusion in the DoD context
Data issues making her life difficult
How CDAO sources and tests ideas for implementing AI into different corners of the kill chain
Thanks to the Andrew Marshall Foundation and the Hudson Institute’s Center for Defense Concepts and Technology for bringing you this episode.
Outtro music: SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS Andre 3k, Killer Mike, Future, Erykah Badu https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kU0SmxKucCw
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