The Pentagon's AI Implementers

Margaret Palmieri is the Deputy Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Officer. I had her on to dicusss:

Innovation vs diffusion in the DoD context

Data issues making her life difficult

How CDAO sources and tests ideas for implementing AI into different corners of the kill chain

Thanks to the Andrew Marshall Foundation and the Hudson Institute’s Center for Defense Concepts and Technology for bringing you this episode.

Outtro music: SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS Andre 3k, Killer Mike, Future, Erykah Badu https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kU0SmxKucCw

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices