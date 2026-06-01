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ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
The Pope has AI Takes
0:00
-50:20

The Pope has AI Takes

Jordan Schneider

Pope Leo has called AI the single greatest challenge facing humanity. Not war, not poverty, not climate change. So we got a panel together to sort out what this encyclical means.

Joining Jordan are Tim Hwang, deputy director of the Institute for Christian Machine Intelligence, John-Clark Levin of Kurzweil Technologies, and ChinaTalk's resident Catholic, Aqib Zakaria.

We discuss…

  • Why the encyclical's claim that AI cannot truly "understand" is a narrow theological term of art, and why that nuance gets lost on Twitter

  • Pope Leo's call to "disarm AI" and the Holy See's potential role mediating between the US and China and speaking for the global South

  • Tim's pitch for a Vatican alignment lab that buys GPUs and tries to beat Anthropic's benchmarks from Christian first principles

  • Why frontier-lab researchers, including non-believers, are treating the Pope as a moral coordinating signal

  • How Anthropic drifting from deontology toward virtue ethics in training Claude looks like a validation of the Christian approach

  • The provocation underneath all of it: is the American AI stack a Christian AI stack?

pope as chicago footwork: https://suno.com/s/1Qb9Ce3Bh6saeF2V

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