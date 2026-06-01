The Pope has AI Takes

Pope Leo has called AI the single greatest challenge facing humanity. Not war, not poverty, not climate change. So we got a panel together to sort out what this encyclical means.

Joining Jordan are Tim Hwang, deputy director of the Institute for Christian Machine Intelligence, John-Clark Levin of Kurzweil Technologies, and ChinaTalk's resident Catholic, Aqib Zakaria.

We discuss…

Why the encyclical's claim that AI cannot truly "understand" is a narrow theological term of art, and why that nuance gets lost on Twitter

Pope Leo's call to "disarm AI" and the Holy See's potential role mediating between the US and China and speaking for the global South

Tim's pitch for a Vatican alignment lab that buys GPUs and tries to beat Anthropic's benchmarks from Christian first principles

Why frontier-lab researchers, including non-believers, are treating the Pope as a moral coordinating signal

How Anthropic drifting from deontology toward virtue ethics in training Claude looks like a validation of the Christian approach

The provocation underneath all of it: is the American AI stack a Christian AI stack?

pope as chicago footwork: https://suno.com/s/1Qb9Ce3Bh6saeF2V

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