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ChinaTalk
The Science of the "Chips + Science Bill"
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The Science of the "Chips + Science Bill"

Jordan Schneider

On Aug 9th Biden signed the Chips + Science Act into law. What’s it gunna do for science?

Joining us today is 

  • Tim Clancy, founder of Arch Street consulting and former COngressional staffer and NSF official.

  • Toby Smith, Senior VP for Science Policy at the Association of American Universites

Cohosting with me is Jacob Feldgoise, Who recently wrote a column on the Act on the CHINATALK NEWSLETTER WHICH YOU SHOULD ALL SIGN UP TO READ! I even bought a new url for you: chinatalk.media.

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