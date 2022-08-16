The Science of the "Chips + Science Bill"

On Aug 9th Biden signed the Chips + Science Act into law. What’s it gunna do for science?

Joining us today is

Tim Clancy, founder of Arch Street consulting and former COngressional staffer and NSF official.

Toby Smith, Senior VP for Science Policy at the Association of American Universites

Cohosting with me is Jacob Feldgoise, Who recently wrote a column on the Act on the CHINATALK NEWSLETTER WHICH YOU SHOULD ALL SIGN UP TO READ! I even bought a new url for you: chinatalk.media.

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