The Soviet Cold War Machine: Inside the Sino-Soviet Rivalry

Welcome to part two of our series on Cold War history with Sergey Radchenko. Here’s part one.

In today’s interview, we discuss…

Khrushchev’s removal from power and the transition to the Brezhnev era,

How the USSR and China managed their relationships with Vietnam,

Sino-Soviet border conflicts, Brezhnev’s negative feelings toward China, and Nixon’s rapprochement,

Watergate and the inability of China or the USSR to understand American politics

Why the Soviets decided to invade Afghanistan,

Reagan’s approach to negotiations and his relationship with Gorbachev,

How to manage the containment paradox and unknown adversary motives when competing with China and Russia today.

Co-hosting today is Jon Sine of the Cogitations substack.

Outro music: ДДТ- Родина (DDT - Motherland) (YouTube Link)

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