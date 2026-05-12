The Stalemate Summit: Xi-Trump in the Long Sweep of US-China Relations

Julian Gewirtz, former Biden administration China official, now at Columbia, joins me to chat about the Xi-Trump visit and all things US-China. Matt Sheehan, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, drops by to give his takes on the AI angle.

We cover:



What to expect (and not expect) from the Trump-Xi “stalemate summit”

Historical echoes from the 1793 Macartney mission and the 1972 Nixon-Kissinger opening — summit optics, status games, and the choreography of power.

Taiwan — arms sales, declaratory language, and Beijing's long game on Taiwanese morale and politics.

The good and bad case for China in the Iran conflict, and how Chinese officials may be reading America's military commitments, political cohesion, and staying power.

US-China AI safety conversation after Mythos, China's approach to frontier AI risks, and the control, harness, govern playbook for emerging technologies.

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