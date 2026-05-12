ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
The Stalemate Summit: Xi-Trump in the Long Sweep of US-China Relations
0:00
-1:19:21

The Stalemate Summit: Xi-Trump in the Long Sweep of US-China Relations

Jordan Schneider

Julian Gewirtz, former Biden administration China official, now at Columbia, joins me to chat about the Xi-Trump visit and all things US-China. Matt Sheehan, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, drops by to give his takes on the AI angle.
We cover:

  • What to expect (and not expect) from the Trump-Xi “stalemate summit”

  • Historical echoes from the 1793 Macartney mission and the 1972 Nixon-Kissinger opening — summit optics, status games, and the choreography of power.

  • Taiwan — arms sales, declaratory language, and Beijing's long game on Taiwanese morale and politics.

  • The good and bad case for China in the Iran conflict, and how Chinese officials may be reading America's military commitments, political cohesion, and staying power.

  • US-China AI safety conversation after Mythos, China's approach to frontier AI risks, and the control, harness, govern playbook for emerging technologies.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Schneider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture