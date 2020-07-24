TikTok, Tesla, Kanye and Open Source

Should the US ban TikTok? What role does open source play in the tech ecosystem and the Chinese government's plans for self-reliance? Why does tech occupy such a unique role in the US-China tech cold war? And what can Kanye teach us about foreign policy?

Today's guest is Kevin Xu, author of the interconnected newsletter.

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Intro Music: Kanye's Runaway.

Exit Music: 2019 New Blood DBC Cypher.

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