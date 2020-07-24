ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
TikTok, Tesla, Kanye and Open Source
0:00
-10:52

TikTok, Tesla, Kanye and Open Source

Should the US ban TikTok? What role does open source play in the tech ecosystem and the Chinese government's plans for self-reliance? Why does tech occupy such a unique role in the US-China tech cold war? And what can Kanye teach us about foreign...
Jordan Schneider

Should the US ban TikTok? What role does open source play in the tech ecosystem and the Chinese government's plans for self-reliance? Why does tech occupy such a unique role in the US-China tech cold war? And what can Kanye teach us about foreign policy?

Today's guest is Kevin Xu, author of the interconnected newsletter.

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Intro Music: Kanye's Runaway

Exit Music: 2019 New Blood DBC Cypher

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