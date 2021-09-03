Tooze and Klein on China's Economic History and Future

How much credit can the CCP claim post-1949 for the higher level of human development relative to the level of visible capital in China? To discuss, historian Adam Tooze and Matt Klein of the Overshoot come for their third ChinaTalk appearance. We go back to the oft-forgotten hyperinflation of the 1940s to why in the 80s the World Bank believed a little bit of policy tinkering would lead China’s economy to skyrocket.

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Outtro music: Capper - "牧羊少年/Ἐνδυμίων" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kRQoE6dRGSo

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