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ChinaTalk
Tough Tech, Roombas, Valleys of Death, and Woolly Mammoths
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Tough Tech, Roombas, Valleys of Death, and Woolly Mammoths

How do Roombas illustrate the promise and peril of translational research? Which valley of death is really the worst valley of death? And how can woolly mammoths save the planet from climate change? To discuss, I have on: Andrew Sosanya,...
Jordan Schneider

How do Roombas illustrate the promise and peril of translational research? Which valley of death is really the worst valley of death? And how can woolly mammoths save the planet from climate change?  

To discuss, I have on:

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