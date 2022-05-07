Twilight Struggle: Cold War Lessons for US-China Today

Hal Brands (@HalBrands), professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, is the author of The Twilight Struggle: What the Cold War Teaches Us about Great-Power Rivalry Today. Along with co-host Emily Jin @ew_jin) of the Center for a New American Security (CNAS), we discuss:
How the US capitalized on Soviet heavy-handedness in the developing world
How technology impacted the broader trajectory of the Cold War
The US’s never-ending cycles of self-confidence and self-doubt
Today’s Sinologists versus Cold War Sovietologists
Why the only person who can stop the war in Ukraine is the one who started it
Outro music: Nancy by Ak Benjamin ft. Marz23 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=agIvGYMA7Cw
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