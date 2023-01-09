ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Tyler Cowen on AI and China
0:00
-1:18:58

Tyler Cowen on AI and China

Jordan Schneider

Tyler Cowen of Marginal Revolution makes his ChinaTalk debut!

We get into:

  • How AI is going to change art, education, politics and human relationships

  • Why Tyler tried to write a book to explain America to the PRC

  • How babies born in 2023 will see their educations changed by AI;

  • Playing chess against the computer and creativity in the AI era;

  • Religion, American antisemitism, and the movie Her;

  • Writing a book about America for Chinese people;

  • Why China is one of the hardest countries to predict.

Outtro Music: Beethoven X, an AI-assisted version of Beethoven's unfinished 10th symphony https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rvj3Oblscqw

For more context: smithsonianmag.com/innovation/how-artificial-intelligence-completed-beethovens-unfinished-10th-symphony-180978753/

Image by midjourney seeded with a photo of Tyler.

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