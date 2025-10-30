Ukraine's Drone War with Shashank and Rob Lee

Joining the pod today are Rob Lee of FPRI, Shashank Joshi of the Economist, and Tony Stark of the Breaking Beijing substack.

We discuss…

Whether Ukraine represents a revolution in military affairs and what lessons the war holds for other theaters

Why roughly 80% of casualties in Ukraine are caused by UAVs, and the symbiotic relationship between artillery and drones,

The limits of FPVs and UAVs, tactics to counter UAV attacks, and the role of unmanned ground vehicles,

Institutional friction within the Ukrainian forces,

How Chinese components and commercial drones from DJI are shaping the battlefield.

Drone incidents over Europe, burden sharing, and the US policy climate.

Outro music: Leon Bridges and Khruangbin - Texas Sun, a song that made it onto a 2022 playlist a reporter made of songs they heard on the front in Ukraine (⁠https://open.spotify.com/playlist/72paG2c3VqKblZsZlsCBOx?si=ace9197c40c6440f⁠)

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