UkraineTalk: The View from Berlin

Will Germany’s policy changes towards Russia have a knock-on effect on its attitude towards China? To get the view from Germany, I’m joined by Berlin-based Noah Barkin (@noahbarkin), the managing editor of Rhodium Group’s China practice.
We discuss
Whether Europe is pushing China to exercise its influence over Russia
How Ukraine has changed Germany’s attitude towards the military
Why the Polish president had to give new Chancellor Olaf Scholz a shake
The new “democracies versus authoritarians” paradigm
Consider applying to intern at Rhodium! https://rhg.com/job/research-interns-china-practice/
Outro music: 99 Luftballons by Nena https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fpu5a0Bl8eY
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