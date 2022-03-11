UkraineTalk: The View from Berlin

Will Germany’s policy changes towards Russia have a knock-on effect on its attitude towards China? To get the view from Germany, I’m joined by Berlin-based Noah Barkin (@noahbarkin), the managing editor of Rhodium Group’s China practice.

We discuss

Whether Europe is pushing China to exercise its influence over Russia

How Ukraine has changed Germany’s attitude towards the military

Why the Polish president had to give new Chancellor Olaf Scholz a shake

The new “democracies versus authoritarians” paradigm

Consider applying to intern at Rhodium! https://rhg.com/job/research-interns-china-practice/

Outro music: 99 Luftballons by Nena https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fpu5a0Bl8eY

Get bonus content on Patreon

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices