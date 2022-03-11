ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
UkraineTalk: The View from Berlin
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-32:29

UkraineTalk: The View from Berlin

<p>Will Germany’s policy changes towards Russia have a knock-on effect on its attitude towards China? To get the view from Germany, I’m joined by Berlin-based Noah Barkin (<a href="https://twitter.com/noahbarkin?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctw
Jordan Schneider

Will Germany’s policy changes towards Russia have a knock-on effect on its attitude towards China? To get the view from Germany, I’m joined by Berlin-based Noah Barkin (@noahbarkin), the managing editor of Rhodium Group’s China practice.

We discuss

  • Whether Europe is pushing China to exercise its influence over Russia

  • How Ukraine has changed Germany’s attitude towards the military

  • Why the Polish president had to give new Chancellor Olaf Scholz a shake

  • The new “democracies versus authoritarians” paradigm

Consider applying to intern at Rhodium! https://rhg.com/job/research-interns-china-practice/

Outro music: 99 Luftballons by Nena https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fpu5a0Bl8eY

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